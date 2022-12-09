McCourty: A closer look at 49ers elite defense
NFL Network's Jason McCourty breaks down the San Francisco 49ers' 2022 defense.
NFL Network's Jason McCourty breaks down the San Francisco 49ers' 2022 defense.
Just days after joining the Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield led an improbable comeback win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.
The Raiders are using a holder on kickoffs tonight against the Rams, leading to several fans asking on social media: Why use a holder when the ball is being placed in a tee, and the game is indoors so wind isn’t a factor? The answer is that the Raiders’ holder isn’t placing the ball in [more]
For the second time in four nights, a team trailing an NFL game by the score of 16-3 generated a pair of touchdowns with less than 3:30 on the clock to win, 17-16. For the second time in four nights, uncalled holding fouls helped the effort. On Monday night, it was Buccaneers left tackle Donovan [more]
Baker Mayfield led an incredible game-winning drive.
Baker Mayfield got a game ball from Sean McVay and promptly got swarmed by his teammates in the locker room
Parsons gained a few viral nicknames in the process, including Pass Rush Limbaugh, while becoming the talk of the Cowboys locker room and the social media world.
Odell Beckham Jr. made an interesting comment about Saquon Barkley on Thursday which has only added to the speculation about his future.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looked shellshocked after Thursday night’s loss to the Rams, but he had to give credit to the quarterback who beat him. Carr acknowledged that Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was claimed on waivers Tuesday and led the Rams to a 17-16 comeback win on Thursday, deserved to celebrate that moment forever. [more]
Christian McCaffrey's transition to the 49ers would have been a lot more difficult without rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
Raiders QB Derek Carr struggles in epic loss to Rams
If you weren't watching Thursday night, it's understandable ... but you missed one of the great finishes of the 2022 season.
Baker Mayfield only got in 20 plays of practice before leading the Rams to a miraculous comeback win over the Raiders
Only two days after he was claimed off the waiver wire, quarterback Baker Mayfield leads the Rams to a thrilling 17-16 comeback win over the Raiders.
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know.
For the first time since July, golf fans will get to watch Tiger Woods in action on the golf course.
Matt Eberflus gets the disruptive three-tech defensive tackle he needs in our latest three-round Bears mock draft.
The Colts are halfway through the Jeff Saturday experience, so it's time for an updated list of candidates for the permanent job.
Quarterback play is a vital component of a winning team. A bad one can be crushing. Here are teams that should look to address QB situation in 2023.
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Warriors superstar Stephen Curry gave his all-time starting five - but it didn't include LeBron James.