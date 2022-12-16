McCourty breaks down film to preview Dolphins-Bills
NFL Media's Jason McCourty is in session and breaks down the film between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
NFL Media's Jason McCourty is in session and breaks down the film between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He [more]
49ers rookie Brock Purdy gave credit to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for laying the groundwork for his success at quarterback.
Nick Bosa had the most Nick Bosa answer when asked what he's thinking about when he's chasing "sackaroonis."
JJ Watt and Matthew Judon met at midfield following the Patriots' win over the Cardinals.
Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing an opinion many people share. The Dallas Cowboys' star linebacke r said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles' third-year quarterback is a frontrunner for NFL Most Valuable Player entering Week 15.
Takeaways from the #49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
After a reversal by the event committee, Charlie Woods will play from the same set of tees as 2021, but the yardage will change.
Odell Beckham, Jr. is apparently on the verge of joining Dallas for the upcoming NFL playoffs, according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Thirteen days ago, Brock Purdy was a little-known backup quarterback. A rookie who wasn’t supposed to see the field, this year and possibly ever. Now, Brock Purdy is the toast of the league. Three games. Three wins. Over the Dolphins, the Buccaneers, and the Seahawks. And a division title. While the 49ers have a stellar [more]
Is there still a chance? It's bleak but at least feasible that the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs. Here's what has to happen.
Nick Bosa made sure not to draw a penalty on this sack of Geno Smith.
49ers CB Charvarius Ward cleared concussion protocol, but Kyle Shanahan didn't put him back in.
Some Seahawks fans seem to be taking last night's loss to the 49ers better than others.
The 2022 PNC Championship takes place this Saturday, December 17 through Sunday, December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will return to the action with his son Charlie, a budding star in his own right, after finishing in seventh place in 2020 and as runner-up last year.
The Bills host the Dolphins in prime-time Saturday with a chance to take complete control in the AFC East. Here is Sal Maiorana's game preview.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is among five starters who missed Patriots practice Thursday as the team prepares for a Week 15 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.