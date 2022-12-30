McCourty: Breaking down QB Kirk Cousins
NFL Network's Jason McCourty breaks down Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers already has played through a broken thumb and injured ribs this season. Now he’s dealing with a knee issue as he attempts to keep the Packers in playoff contention. Rodgers didn’t practice Wednesday because of the knee problem but says he has no worries about his availability for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings (12-3).
Two weeks after ending the Green Bay Packers’ three-year reign as NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to give their division rival’s playoff hopes a devastating blow. Green Bay lost 23-7 at Minnesota in the season’s opening weekend as part of a 4-8 start but has since won three straight games to move back into playoff contention heading into Sundays' rematch with the Vikings at Lambeau Field. The Packers (7-8) can earn a fourth straight playoff bid if they win their final two games, and either the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) lose once or the New York Giants (8-6-1) fall twice.
The Packers had quarterback Aaron Rodgers back at practice on Thursday. Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a knee issue, but said there wasn’t any concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. He was back for a limited practice on Thursday, so that lack of concern likely remains in place. Things [more]
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says he's still sorting things out in regard to Jalen Hurts status for Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy revealed on Thursday how and when the 49ers approached him leading up to 2022 NFL Draft.
Are the Eagles better off resting Jalen Hurts for another week and going with Gardner Minshew?
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
South Carolina’s head coach has a pretty firm stance on this concept.
Brandon Aiyuk shared with NBC Sports Bay Area why he encouraged Davante Adams to sit out of Sunday's 49ers-Raiders game amid Las Vegas' Derek Carr drama.
Whether or not the Raiders become a team the Bears can take advantage of in an NFL draft trade, their decision to bench Derek Carr starts the QB carousel that should benefit the rebuilding Bears.
Washington has 11 wins for the first time since 2016 while Texas finishes the season 8-5.
Cowboys improve to 12-4 and still have an outside shot at winning the NFC East
Quotes from Coach Mike Vrabel, QB Joshua Dobbs, others from postgame press conferences, media interviews and more
Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn.
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
The Oklahoma Sooners fell short of the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday night in the Cheez-It Bowl. OU ends the season with a 6-7 record.
Something weird is happening in Denver. That statement would be true pretty much every week of a wild and wacky 2022 season. The current nuttiness comes from a sudden effort by multiple Broncos players to rush to the public defense of quarterback Russell Wilson. From receiver Jerry Jeudy to receiver K.J. Hamler to receiver Kendall [more]
When you reach out across the league and ask people to shape up a Brady pursuit, what you hear is that the Raiders make more sense than anyone else now that Derek Carr is out of the fold.