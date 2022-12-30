McCourty: Breaking down QB Kirk Cousins

Associated Press

Two weeks after ending the Green Bay Packers’ three-year reign as NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to give their division rival’s playoff hopes a devastating blow. Green Bay lost 23-7 at Minnesota in the season’s opening weekend as part of a 4-8 start but has since won three straight games to move back into playoff contention heading into Sundays' rematch with the Vikings at Lambeau Field. The Packers (7-8) can earn a fourth straight playoff bid if they win their final two games, and either the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) lose once or the New York Giants (8-6-1) fall twice.