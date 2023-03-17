McCourty breaks down Atlanta's offseason acquisitions
NFL Network's Jason McCourty breaks down the Atlanta Falcons' offseason acquisitions.
The madness continues with a loaded Day 2 slate.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
That whole Run it Back approach didn’t work out so well a couple of years ago. This one is much more sound, writes columnist Sam McDowell.
It actually seems to be on the verge of happening. The Commanders, after nearly 24 years of ownership by Dan Snyder, could very soon be under new management. Per multiple sources, Dan and Tanya Snyder have cleared out of the team’s facility in advance of the sale of the team. As one source explained it, [more]
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
Yahoo Sports spoke to talent evaluators across the NFL, and they agreed on key points that will impact Elliott going forward.
Would the Rams like to find a way to gracefully move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford? Perhaps. Have they? Nope. With the close of business coming and going on Thursday absent a roster move for Stafford, he’ll be on the team on Friday. Which means he’ll see another $57 million become fully guaranteed. Specifically, his [more]
The Eagles signed a backup quarterback, someone former coach Chip Kelly tried hard to trade for in 2015.
Next up is a matchup with the No. 2 seed in the bracket, the Texas Longhorns.
The Bengals plan to play the newly signed Orlando Brown at left tackle and that’s not sitting all that well with the player who has been manning the position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jonah Williams has told the Bengals that he wants to be traded. Williams has started all 47 games he’s [more]
Here’s something that happened fairly quietly on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Quarterback Tom Brady is a free agent again. Because Brady didn’t do a one-year dummy deal aimed at spreading his $35.1 million cap number for 2023 over two years, his contract with the Buccaneers expired. He’s now a free agent. That retirement letter [more]
The Mets will get Edwin Diaz's salary for the 2023 season reimbursed after the closer sustained a freak injury at the World Baseball Classic.
Following his surgery, Edwin Diaz took to Twitter to thank Mets fans for all of their support following the injury and said he can't wait to be back in New York "and play those trumpets."
Green will miss Friday's game against the Hawks.
There are some enticing NCAA men's tournament matchups on Friday.
On Day One of the #NCAAWrestling Championships, Iowa wrestled pretty well, Iowa State had some nice moments, and UNI started hot and finished flat.
The Yankees announced on Thursday night after their spring training game with the Pittsburgh Pirates that they have assigned top prospect Jasson Dominguez to minor league camp.
Frustrated American winger Christian Pulisic wants US Soccer to speed up the appointment of a new national team coach and labelled the row that surrounded teammate Gio Reyna and World Cup coach Gregg Berhalter as "childish."Berhalter, who guided the US team to the World Cup last 16 in Qatar, was engulfed by an acrimonious feud with Reyna and his family.
Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz beat Felix Auger-Aliassime for the first time in his career to book a semi-final clash with Jannik Sinner at Indian Wells."It's wonderful to beat Felix finally, and the way I did it, playing at a great level," said Spain's Alcaraz, 19, who called it perhaps his best match of the season.