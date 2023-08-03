McCourty: Bills QB Allen has 'that dog'
Devin McCourty shares his impressions from playing against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, as well as Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and other NFL stars.
Fantasy football analysts Dan Titus and Jorge Martin butt heads over a draft debate that's been raging for some time now.
All signs point to Burrow and the Bengals striking a new deal before the start of the season. But beyond that, his contract talks have been a mystery.
Burrow pulled up with a calf injury on Day 2 of training camp.
There's a new favorite for NFL MVP.
Bengals president Mike Brown offered two different food analogies to illustrate why keeping players such as Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson might prove difficult.
The Minnesota wideout is officially part of the Madden 99 Club.
It's a transition season at quarterback for the NFL.
Devin Haney was arrested last month on a felony weapons charge after a traffic stop in Los Angeles.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
“His work ethic and his poise in the huddle, for a rookie, has impressed me a lot.”
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Jordan is proud of the team's work in the community, and plans to stay involved in the future.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens reveals three takeaways from a recent 10-team all-Yahoo mock draft, including some apparent rookie skepticism.
Darrelle Revis is the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
The four-time All-Star claims she has been excluded from the Mercury's practice facilities during her maternity leave.
Brady added English soccer to his professional sports team investment portfolio.
The NFL returns Thursday, in preseason form.
With time running out on his 2023 season, Justin Thomas is digging deep trying to make the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team.