McCourt: Will the Von Miller addition give Bills the edge over Chiefs?
NFL Network's Jason McCourty breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Week 6 matchup.
Kevin Harlan said he draws lessons from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when getting ready for games in the booth.
Justin Fields wasn't perfect against the Commanders, but the Bears left the 12-7 loss encouraged about his future.
The game of the week in the NFL is Bills at Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium. Here's how you can watch and listen.
#Bills' new stadium has a deadline upcoming this weekend:
Jermaine Johnson is out for Sunday
The MMQB's Albert Breer explains how Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder contributed to the downfall of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.
"I think he needs more help," Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday. Here's where it could come from.
With the Bears trailing by five points in the final minute of last night’s game and facing third and goal from the four, quarterback Justin Fields threw a potential game winner to receiver Dante Pettis. Pettis was unable to make the catch. In large part because he was getting mugged by Commanders safety Darrick Forrest. [more]
There was a range of emotions in the Bears locker room after Thursday Night Football, from shock to frustration to despondence.
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win over Atlanta on Sunday.
“I’m just naturally a Chief hater, like I’m not afraid to say it. I’m just naturally a hater. “
Opinion: Troy Aikman is getting needlessly killed for his dated expression to criticize the NFL’s officiating struggles.
The Bears muffed and bobbled their opportunities to beat the Commanders on Thursday night. The report card reflects a big chance missed.
“This is about doing what is right,” an attorney stated.
Commanders cornerback William Jackson III wants out. Jackson would like to leave Washington and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks that would send Jackson elsewhere, according to NFL Network. The trade deadline is November 1. It’s possible that Jackson has already played his last game in Washington. He has been ruled out of tonight’s [more]
Jason Peters spent 12 seasons playing left tackle for the Eagles, and Eagles react to what it's like seeing him play for the rival Cowboys.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 6's top running back plays. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
There's a full slate of major games in Week 7 of the college football season. Our staff makes its bold predictions for the biggest showdowns Saturday.
A report claimed Dan Snyder had, among other things, pushed to acquire Wentz.