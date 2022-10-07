McCourt: Taking a closer look at Giants offense
NFL Network's Jason McCourty takes a look at New York Giants' offense ahead of Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
The Rams' offensive line has been absolutely decimated by injuries, and it's not going to get any easier on Sunday
Coen was bullish on the offense's outlook against the #Cowboys in Week 5
A New England Patriots' fan sued the team for causing "irreparable damage" to a U.S. flag signed by Tom Brady.
Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. recently sat down with #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, who shared his thoughts on his ascent up the tight end receiving yards leaderboard.
Richard Sherman had thoughts after watching Russell Wilson repeat history.
Wade Phillips nailed how bad Colts-Broncos was on Thursday
A fan who was tackled by the Los Angeles Rams' Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley after running onto the field during Monday's game reportedly has filed a police report.
On the final play of Thursday night’s loss to the Colts, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass. Wilson never appeared to look to his right, where wide receiver K.J. Hamler was wide open for a game-winning touchdown. After the game, Hamler acknowledged that he would have scored if Wilson had thrown it to [more]
“I think once they let him in the door, he’ll never come out,” the North Dakota pizza shop owner told KFYR of the 6-foot-6, 295-pound lineman.
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or [more]
Russell Wilson was locked in on Courtland Sutton, but KJ Hamler was wide open.
The Broncos had an open receiver on their final play of overtime.
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos set back offensive football quite a ways on Amazon Prime on Thursday night.
A refund is out of the question. An annulment isn’t on the table. The Walton-Penner group is stuck both with the $4.65 billion asset they purchased earlier this year, and the $245 million contract extension they gave to Russell Wilson when, frankly, they didn’t have to. So what will they do now? The new Broncos [more]
ROSTER NEWS: The Falcons have released starting nose tackle Anthony Rush after four games.
Tom Brady doesn't seem very impressed with his Buccaneers or the NFL as a whole at the quarter mark of the season.
The exodus from the NFL contest grabbed headlines because of its weird timing.
IndyStar's Nate Atkins has plenty of thoughts on this weird Indianapolis Colts victory with no touchdowns.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 5. The Eagles will remain undefeated while the Rams will beat the Cowboys.
With the 49ers being Jimmy Garoppolo's team once again, NFL executives wonder if trading up for Lance in 2021 ever was necessary.