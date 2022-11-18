McCourt: QB Patrick Mahomes' new arsenal of receivers
NFL Network's Jason McCourty discusses Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their new wide receivers additions.
The Bills have already ruled out three defensive starters as they prepare to take on the Browns.
The NFL and the Bills are left to figure out a contingency plan if Buffalo's travel ban doesn't lift before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit.
Our first injury report of the week ahead of the #Chiefs vs. #Chargers game on 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 11.
The Chargers are now 5.5-point underdogs after the Chiefs opened as 7-point favorites.
When the Chiefs acquired receiver Kadarius Toney from the Giants, it seemed like a move with an eye toward the future. Maybe Toney would provide some lift in 2022. But there was no pressure for the Chiefs to heavily rely on the young receiver. After last week, though, it looks like the Chiefs can plan [more]
Sean McDermott rules three #Bills players out vs. #Browns:
The Packers had an opportunity to win their second home game in less than a week, four days after upsetting the Cowboys. For as good as Green Bay looked against Dallas on Sunday, they were the exact opposite of it on Thursday night. After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced a stream of pointed questions [more]
Titans running back Derrick Henry did a little bit of everything on Thursday night. Henry ran for 87 yards — which made him the first back in the league to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season — and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 45 yards. Those are his typical roles in [more]
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end [more]
Tyreek Hill is having a career year. Who cares? That’s irrelevant when we analyze the Chiefs’ trade, and here’s why.
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Chargers game playing out.
The Eagles sent a clear message both to the team and the rest of the NFL about their expectations this season.
The back-to-back MVP is fresh off his best performance of the season.
The MMQB's Albert Breer shares insight about the perspective on Mac Jones from NFL executives, and how the Patriots can get the second-year QB going in the second half of the season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs (7-2) won't have Mecole Hardman and likely will be missing JuJu Smith-Schuster for the prime-time showdown. Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an abdominal injury.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll learned several important lessons during his time as a Patriots assistant coach that he's putting to good use in his new job.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top running back plays. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
With the season on the line, the Packers produced a thoroughly disappointing performance against the Titans. Matt LaFleur: "It's extremely disappointing."
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) When Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel roams the sideline, his hands are usually relaxed in the pockets of his sweatpants. ''Mike's not your stereotypical head coach,'' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. McDaniel showed his optimism during an early conversation with Tagovailoa, when the first-year coach promised to get '' greatness '' out of the Dolphins' young quarterback.