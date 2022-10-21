McCourt: How can HC Arthur Smith's offense lead Falcons to a win over Bengals?
NFL Network's Jason McCourty breaks downs the Atlanta Falcon's offense.
Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores will be back at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night for the first time since the Dolphins fired him as their head coach earlier this year and his acrimonious departure from the team has made that return an angle this week. Flores was fired after back-to-back winning seasons and subsequently [more]
Abe Lucas for the win.
The Carolina Panthers traded RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday for a package of draft picks. Was it worth it?
The Commanders have made a few moves on Friday, including getting a defensive player to the 53-man roster. Washington announced the team has signed linebacker Khaleke Hudson off its practice squad. Hudson has appeared in Washington’s last two games, mainly playing special teams. A fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, he’s played 30 games with [more]
Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss the drama that came out of the NFL Owner’s Meetings in New York this week. Particularly, Colts owner Jim Irsay saying that there is merit to removing Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
When the Bengals play, stress seems inevitable. Especially this season. Lose two. Win two. Lose one. Win one.
Important items to know for Falcons vs. Bengals in Week 7.
A new report names three candidates "among many" in the mix for the White Sox managerial opening.
Late Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey for a collection of draft picks.
Myles Jack never thought about going into coaching once his playing career is over. Then he met Brian Flores. There's something about the way the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach carries himself that Jack, an inside linebacker who like Flores is in his first year with the team, can't shake.
Since the end of last week’s game, all signs have pointed to quarterback Dak Prescott resuming his role as Dallas’ QB1 on Sunday when the Cowboys take on the Lions. As of Friday morning, nothing has changed on that front. “Yeah, everything looks like he’s on track for that,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in [more]
In the short term, the Panthers will become even more unwatchable. In the long term, it means the team has gone into full tear-it-down-and-rebuild-it mode — again.
Many thought the Rams should help their offense with a trade for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, but the 49ers beat their NFC West rival to the deal.
It sounds like Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce would have less tolerance for Tom Brady barking at him on the sideline than Brady's Buccaneers teammates did last weekend.
The Christian McCaffrey trade is a massive risk for the 49ers, and a major haul for the Panthers.
There's a full slate of major games in Week 8 of the college football season. Our staff makes its bold predictions for the biggest showdowns Saturday.
Jon Gruden officially has more wins this year than the team he used to coach. Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that the judge presiding over the former Raiders coach’s case against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell has refused to stay the litigation pending appeal of the denial of the league’s effort to force the [more]
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
The Cardinals offense hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season and signs of the strain that has taken on the team could be seen late in the second quarter on Thursday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury had an animated verbal exchange after the team took a timeout with the play [more]
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-49ers game playing out.