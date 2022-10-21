McCourt: How can HC Arthur Smith's offense lead Falcons to a win over Bengals?

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss the drama that came out of the NFL Owner’s Meetings in New York this week. Particularly, Colts owner Jim Irsay saying that there is merit to removing Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.