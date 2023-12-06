McCord's transfer shows challenge at Ohio State
Todd and Noah offer their reactions on Kyle McCord entering the transfer portal and look ahead to Ohio State's Cotton Bowl matchup with Missouri.
Todd and Noah offer their reactions on Kyle McCord entering the transfer portal and look ahead to Ohio State's Cotton Bowl matchup with Missouri.
McCord threw for over 3,000 yards in his first season as Ohio State's starter.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast, analyzing the new reports that NCAA president Charlie Baker is planning on building a new Division I subconference with a focus on athlete revenue sharing.
Drinkwitz could hardly contain himself as he sent the ESPN studio crew into uncontrolled laughter.
Tagovailoa is leading by a margin of 15,000 votes.
Hayden Hurst has not played for the Panthers since Nov. 9, but he returned to practice Wednesday.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
It's time to take advantage of some strong injury-related trade targets in fantasy hockey leagues.
There are clues for who will win NFL MVP this season.
What stats aren't telling us the whole truth? Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at where we are being led astray.
The Cowboys and Eagles play a huge game on Sunday night.
Golf balls will travel shorter distances starting in 2028 for pros and 2030 for amateurs.
Five months after going into cardiac arrest, Bronny James is preparing to return to the basketball court. A decade ago, his basketball career might have been over. What changed?
Today's edition includes the latest on Shohei Ohtani's free agency, the "Hughes Bowl," NFL power rankings, and so much more.
UConn controlled the glass and made the most of its possessions on a scorching night from the floor.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.
Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when defending the young quarterback