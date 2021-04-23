McConnell resigns as SHS swim coach to pursue master's degree

Apr. 23—The Stillwater High swimming teams were under the same leadership for three decades when Kurt Goebel retired following the 2018 season.

Now, the prestigious program will need its second coach in three years.

Brycen McConnell resigned from the post to pursue a master's degree and his passion for nature writing. Last week, he moved to Missoula, Montana, where he will be studying nonfiction creative writing at the University of Montana.

"That was my undergrad," McConnell said. "It's basically like journalism, but when we call it nonfiction writing, it's more pretentious, I guess. It's about the same thing. My strengths are nature writing, ecology and conservation. I'll get to do that in Montana."

But why Montana? McConnell said several reasons led him to moving across the country and to a much different landscape and climate.

"It's out west and it's up north, and I love the Rocky Mountains," McConnell said. "Something that's important to the University of Montana is when it comes to conservation and ecology, they're also working with the indigenous groups that live up there. There's a really interesting dynamic, and there seems to be like the ground zero for nature writing and conservation right now. It is for some reason in Montana, so that was the big draw — big mountains, bears, all of it, just being out there in nature."

This was something McConnell has wanted to do for a while. The former high school swimmer turned high school swimming coach earned his bachelor's degree at Oklahoma State University after battling and defeating cancer.

About two months ago, he knew moving to Montana was the next step of his life, but he had a swimming season to finish. His Stillwater teams had a successful state meet, winning three individual titles at the Class 6A competition.

"I'd been looking at applying for places to go to school in the fall, but I was waiting to pull the trigger on it until I got the notification that I got in, which came in February," McConnell said. "I've known for about that long. I let the team know about a month ago. I waited for them to get through state, and then I let them know, because I did not want that to be on their minds while they were competing."

McConnell took over the SHS swimming programs at the beginning of a tough transition. Goebel had just retired, one of the best senior classes in the girls' program had just graduated and Stillwater was moving up from 5A to 6A.

The lack of experience and tougher competition was challenging at first. McConnell's teams didn't have the same success they were used to in the past. The 6A competition was a big step, but yet both teams kept swimming hard and found success during his tenure.

Although he will be living 1,500 miles away, McConnell says he will keep tabs on the program moving forward.

"I will be keeping in touch with their parents and keeping in touch with them," McConnell said. "If they have success, I want to see it. If they have struggles or obstacles, I want to know about it. I'm still making myself as much of a resource as I possibly can.

"I'll definitely be keeping track of them, because this team is really special and whoever has it next really puts as much care into it as has been put into it in the past. Stillwater swimming, in the middle of Oklahoma, is a mecca of swimming and it needs to stay that way, and it can stay that way with the right one guiding it. I'll be keeping track, absolutely."

McConnell grew up around swimming. He swam at Deer Creek High and it's been a part of his life for a long time. Although he won't be coaching a high school program, he isn't leaving the sport entirely.

"It's going to be weird," McConnell said. "It was really hard to leave, because I love this sport and I love these kids. It got to a point where I was having the discussion that I'll go whenever this kid graduates or whatever, but if I did that, I would never have a reason to go.

"I'm not going to be able to stay away from it. I've already talked to with the Missoula aquatics team up there, and they said they need someone to help with their little kids. I was like, sign me up. I'll be up there hopefully doing that, but it's going to be weird stepping away from it this much, because this has been my life for the past three years."