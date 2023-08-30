McConnell freezes again during Kentucky press conference

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for nearly 30 seconds during a press conference Wednesday.

McConnell, speaking in Kentucky, froze while answering questions from reporters. Aides had to step in to help McConnell out and repeat questions.

Wednesday's episode was the second instance of the Senate minority leader freezing while talking to reporters in public. In July, McConnell abruptly stopped his opening remarks at an afternoon press conference, causing alarm when he left for a few minutes and then returned to answer questions.