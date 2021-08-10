McConnell among 19 Republicans to vote for infrastructure bill. Here are the Republicans who helped it over the finish line
A group of 19 Senate Republicans, led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined the entire Democratic caucus in passing a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Tuesday.
The bill passed with a vote of 69-30, more than two weeks after President Joe Biden declared “we have a deal” with a bipartisan group of negotiators.
But the final bill included some noteworthy dissent.
Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Todd Young of Indiana were part of the bipartisan coalition backing the deal in July, but both voted against the bill on Tuesday, citing concerns about the national debt and Democrats’ plan to take up a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after the infrastructure vote.
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., was not present for the vote but said he would not support the bill even though he also was part of the initial bipartisan group.
In the split Senate, the bill still drew support from enough Republicans to pass the chamber, even as they faced pressure from former President Donald Trump to not give Biden a legislative win.
Biden said after the vote on Tuesday that he called most of the 19 Republican senators who voted for the infrastructure bill to praise them.
"You have, and no doubt you will, disagree with me on many issues. But where we can agree, we should," he said. "And here on this bill, we proved that we can still come together to do big things, important things, for the American people."
Here is how the Senate's 50 Republicans voted:
Which Senate Republicans voted for the infrastructure deal?
Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Bill Cassidy, R-La.
Susan Collins, R-Maine
Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
Mike Crapo, R-Idaho
Deb Fischer, R-Neb.
Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
John Hoeven, R-N.D.
Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska
Rob Portman, R-Ohio
James E. Risch, R-Idaho
Mitt Romney, R-Utah
Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska
Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Roger F. Wicker, R-Miss.
Which Republicans voted against the infrastructure deal?
John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
John Boozman, R-Ark.
Mike Braun, R-Ind.
John Cornyn, R-Texas
Tom Cotton, R-Ark.
Ted Cruz, R-Texas
Steve Daines, R-Mont.
Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.
Josh Hawley, R-Mo.
Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.
James Inhofe, R-Okla.
Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
John Kennedy, R-La.
James Lankford, R-Okla.
Mike Lee, R-Utah
Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.
Roger Marshall, R-Kan.
Jerry Moran, R-Kan.
Rand Paul, R-Ky.
Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
Rick Scott, R-Fla.
Tim Scott, R-S.C.
Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala.
John Thune, R-S.D.
Pat Toomey, R-Pa.
Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.
Todd Young, R-Ind.
Matt Brown contributed to this report
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Infrastructure bill vote count: 19 Republicans voted for Biden bill