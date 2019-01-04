McConnell: 76ers bench must be better

The Philadelphia 76ers' second unit have to improve, according to backup guard T.J. McConnell.

Eastern Conference contenders Philadelphia improved to 25-14 this season with a 132-127 NBA win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

But, the 76ers received just 20 points off their bench in the road victory. Meanwhile, the Suns' second unit tallied 53 points.

"Our bench just needs to be better," McConnell said on Thursday. "It's flat-out unacceptable for real."

The 26-year-old recorded seven points, six assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes on the floor against Phoenix.

McConnell, however, committed a pair of unforced turnovers and finished minus-seven for the game.

"It starts with me," McConnell said. "I just have to be better.

"I get a shot-clock violation as a point guard in the NBA. You've just got to know how much time is on the clock. It's just stupid stuff like that."

The 76ers acquired All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves in mid-November.

But, they sent Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless – as well as a future second-round pick – to Minnesota in the deal, which hurt their depth.

Philadelphia have also been playing without second-year guard Markelle Fultz, who has been sidelined since November 19 and was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in early December.

Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand said late last month the team are looking to fill their open roster spot with a frontcourt player.

The 76ers will host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.