McConkey named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Aug. 3—North Murray High School graduate and University of Georgia wide receiver is receiving national attention for his exploits on and off the football field ahead of his junior season with the Bulldogs.

On Thursday, McConkey was named to the preseason watch list for the Danny Wuerffel Trophy.

The award, named after the former Florida Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, honors players who "serve others, celebrates their impact and inspire greater service in the world," according to the award's website. "We are proud of the many nominees, semi-finalists and award recipients who have chosen to serve others as they pursue greatness on the field and classroom."

The three-pronged award celebrates community service, academic achievement and athletic accomplishments and is given to a player in the NCAA's Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. McConkey is among 115 players to make the preseason watch list. Nominations are made during the season, and a player is awarded the trophy at the conclusion of the season.

On the field in 2022, McConkey tallied 58 catches for 762 yards and seven touchdowns, also netting 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns on seven carries.

Off the field, McConkey has spent time reading to elementary school students in the Athens area, and a video of him surprising a young hometown fan in Chatsworth with a hug and an autograph last Christmas gained traction on social media.

McConkey and the two-time defending national champions are set to open the 2023 season against Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 2.