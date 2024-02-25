McCollum's buzzer-beating 3 stuns Cowboys in overtime

Feb. 24—Four quarters wasn't enough to crown in a winner in the final Bedlam men's basketball game left on the schedule.

Oklahoma's chances of getting its first win in Stillwater since 2019 seemed slim in the final seconds of regulation as Javon Small went to the line to shoot a one-and-one in a tied game. Small was huge for the Cowboys in the second half, scoring 11 points and dishing three assists, and was an 86% career free throw shooter.

His first attempt bounced hard off the rim and there was a scramble for the rebound, which ricocheted out of bounds and gave the Cowboys one last shot to win the game in regulation. Once again the shot missed, sending the Sooners to overtime for the first time this season.

The Sooners never trailed during overtime until John-Michael Wright put the Cowboys up by one on a 3-pointer with 1:28 remaining.

Oklahoma wouldn't get another shot attempt until the final moments of the game. With the shot clock off, Javian McCollum ran out the clock to ensure the Sooners would get the final shot of the game.

He drove to his left, but found neither a path to the lane nor an open teammate. Instead, he dribbled the ball back out beyond the arc and fired a contested 3-pointer from the corner as the buzzer sounded.

McCollum and the Sooners stunned a sold-out Gallagher-Iba Arena as the shot found the bottom of the net to clinch an 84-82 overtime win.

The Sooners secured their first regular season Bedlam sweep since the 2017-18 season and snapped a four-game losing streak in Stillwater. The Cowboys led for 34:27 and trailed for just 4:56. They led by as many as 11 points in the first half and took an eight-point lead into halftime.

The Sooners showed improvement on the offensive end coming out of the break. They shot 36% from the field in that opening half and were 2 of 14 from behind the arc, while the Cowboys shot 49% from the field.

They opened up the second half hitting four of their first five shots to make it a two-point game. Still, the Cowboys continued to create good looks in the paint, with Sooners' center John Hugley IV out for the third consecutive game due to injury.

Oklahoma State hit 13 of its 15 shots from inside the arc in the second half and shot 68% from the field in the second half.

Rivaldo Soares helped keep the Sooners in the game with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the second half including a pair of important 3-pointers. The senior guard led the Sooners in scoring with 20 points on just nine attempts and three makes from outside.

Oklahoma State had three players finish with over 20 points in the game — Quion WIlliams (21), Small (21) and Eric Daly Jr. (20). Even without Hugley, the Sooners gobbled up 16 offensive rebounds and scored 21 second-chance points.

McCollum scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, and Otega Oweh (16) and Milos Uzan (14) each also reached double figures.

Up Next:

The Sooners continue a tough stretch to close out the season with another road game on Wednesday against No. 6 Iowa State. They'll be looking for their first win at Hilton Coliseum since 2021.

Oklahoma returns to the Lloyd Noble Center next Saturday to face No. 2 Houston.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com