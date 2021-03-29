McCollum, Lillard lead Blazers past Raptors 122-117

  • Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) goes for a layup after getting around Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    1/8

    APTOPIX Trail Blazers Raptors Basketball

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) goes for a layup after getting around Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet reaches in in an attempt to strip the ball from Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    2/8

    Trail Blazers Raptors Basketball

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet reaches in in an attempt to strip the ball from Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) slam dunks the basketball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    3/8

    Trail Blazers Raptors Basketball

    Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) slam dunks the basketball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    4/8

    Trail Blazers Raptors Basketball

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) fouls Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. After a review, Baynes was called for a flagrant foul. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    5/8

    Trail Blazers Raptors Basketball

    Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) fouls Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. After a review, Baynes was called for a flagrant foul. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) grabs a rebound away from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    6/8

    Trail Blazers Raptors Basketball

    Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) grabs a rebound away from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell shakes hands with Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) after an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    7/8

    Trail Blazers Raptors Basketball

    Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell shakes hands with Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) after an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3), forward Chris Boucher (25) and guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    8/8

    Trail Blazers Raptors Basketball

    Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3), forward Chris Boucher (25) and guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) goes for a layup after getting around Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet reaches in in an attempt to strip the ball from Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) slam dunks the basketball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) fouls Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. After a review, Baynes was called for a flagrant foul. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) grabs a rebound away from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell shakes hands with Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) after an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3), forward Chris Boucher (25) and guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DICK SCANLON
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors 122-117 on Sunday night.

Damian Lillard had 22 points and 11 assists for the Blazers, who took command in the third quarter .

Pascal Siakam finished with 26 points and eight rebounds, and Fred VanVleet added 20 points and eight assists for Toronto, which lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

The game was played three days after the trade deadline move in which the Raptors sent Norman Powell to the Blazers for Gary Trent Jr., and Rodney Hood.

Lillard, who sat out Friday night's win at Orlando with a left knee contusion, joined Powell in Portland's three-guard starting lineup.

Derrick Jones Jr., bumped from the lineup, scored Portland's final seven points of the first half, but Hood's 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Toronto a 74-68 halftime edge.

The Raptors led 82-75 when Siakam scored on a short jumper with 6:27 left in the third quarter. But Toronto was held scoreless for nearly six minutes, shooting 1 for 12 the rest of the period.

A steal and a dunk by Powell put the Blazers ahead 83-82, and Lillard scored seven points in a 16-2 run that closed the third quarter with Portland leading 91-84.

VanVleet led a late rally that got the Raptors within one with 2:28 left, but McCollum answered with a jumper, a runner and a three-point play.

TIP-INS

Blazers: Powell scored 13 points in his second Portland start. ... F Nassir Little missed the game with an injured thumb.

Raptors: G Kyle Lowry was out with a sore right foot. ... F DeAndre Bembry and G Paul Watson Jr. missed a second game due to the COVID protocol.

UP NEXT

Blazers: Play at Detroit on Wednesday night.

Raptors: Play at Detroit on Monday night.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Stipe Miocic’s wife provides update on ex-champ after UFC 260 knockout

    Stipe Miocic appears to be in good health after his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the UFC 260 main event.

  • NASCAR postpones Cup, Truck Series races to Monday due to wet weather

    With heavy rain in the area and safety concerns with Sullivan County (Tenn.) under a flood warning, NASCAR officials made the call to postpone the inaugural Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway just before noon ET on Sunday, pushing the race a day back to Monday, March 29. The 250-lap feature, initially slated […]

  • LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond top the list of possible buyout options

    Several players who weren’t traded, and a few who were traded, will work buyouts. Here’s a list of players that are already available, or expected to be available, via the buyout market.

  • Bristol GM cites 'first and foremost, safety' in decision for Sunday postponement

    NASCAR waited nearly 51 years for its premier series to return to dirt-track racing. Mother Nature ensured Sunday that one more day would be added to the wait time, and striking images of a deluge at Bristol Motor Speedway underscored how that decision was made. Significant rainfall during a four-day span caused flooding at the […]

  • Francis Ngannou wants to fight Jon Jones, despite Dana White’s doubts

    After knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round to win the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference about what could be next for his career. Earlier in the evening at the press conference, UFC president Dana White said he was 100-percent willing to make a title fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones. But White also expressed doubt that Jones actually wanted the fight. If it were up to Ngannou, however, his next opponent would be the pound-for-pound king in Jones rather than a rematch against top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for the title. “Obviously Jon Jones makes more sense for me. But either way, I’m gonna fight,” Ngannou said. “If Jon Jones doesn’t come to heavyweight, the division has to move. As the new heavyweight champion, I’ve decided to put more activity in the division than [the division] has been in the past two or three years.” Ngannou maintained that while he’ll let the contenders call him out and not the other way around, along with letting the UFC make the decisions as to what is next for him, the newly crowned heavyweight champion would prefer to face Jon Jones next. “I might be the champ, but I don’t make the call,” Ngannou said. “The UFC decides what really happens. But for what I want or what I would like? Yes, I would like [Jones].” TRENDING > Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou Francis Ngannou still thinks Jon Jones fight makes sense (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Francis Ngannou rubber faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

  • U.S. men's soccer fails to qualify for Olympics thanks to embarrassing goalkeeper mistake (video)

    This isn't quite a World Cup qualifying failure for U.S. men's soccer. But it's another alarming Olympics miss.

  • Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou

    Francis Ngannou wowed the mixed martial arts community with an incredible performance at UFC 260, knocking out Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight championship. But as Ngannou shined in the main event Saturday night, a superfight with Jon Jones looms. “Bones” relinquished the light heavyweight championship in 2020 with intentions to move up to heavyweight and challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship. UFC president Dana White said multiple times that Jones would face the winner of Ngannou vs. Miocic and now that a victor has emerged, the buzz surrounding this potential superfight is palpable. Jones almost immediately reacted to Ngannou’s knockout victory by encouraging the UFC to give him a hefty paycheck to fight for the heavyweight belt. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376026372607373317?s=20 Dana White quickly responded to Jones’ Twitter call at the UFC 260 post-fight press conference. “If I’m Jon Jones and I’m sitting at home watching this fight, I start [thinking of] moving to 185,” White said. White also gave his take on what Jones meant by his tweet. “I can sit here all day and tell you what ‘show me the money’ means,” White said. “You can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?” Jones then answered White’s seemingly facetious recommendation to drop down to the middleweight division. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376031643450765317?s=20 White was then made aware of the previously mentioned tweet at the post-fight press conference and responded again to Jones. “I like it, that sounds serious then Jon,” he said. White then doubled down. “Call Hunter [Campbell] right now,” he said. “We can make that fight tonight, Jon. Call Hunter right now.” White then claimed Derrick Lewis is the fight to make, appearing to not believe Jones is truly willing to step into the octagon with the new heavyweight king. “Derrick Lewis is the fight to make. But if Jon Jones really wants that fight? Listen, it’s one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it,” White said. “Do you want the fight? I promise you, we can call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s gotta do is call and do it. Like I said, it’s easy to say you want the fight.” Jones then fired off a series of tweets, taking exception to White’s comments and asserting that he does want the title shot against Ngannou. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376038574861086726?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376039045264859140?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041516406202369?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041607711973377?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376042155387457539?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376065734145548288?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376066794574675974?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376068108079656961 With all of this transpiring just minutes after Ngannou’s coronation as the new king of the heavyweight division, the developments at heavyweight within the next few days or weeks should be very interesting. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet UFC 260 Scrum: Dana questions whether Jon Jones really wants to fight Francis Ngannou (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Lakers add center Andre Drummond for postseason push

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Andre Drummond is joining the Los Angeles Lakers for the playoff push. The Lakers announced the signing of the two-time All-Star center less than an hour before Sunday night's game against the Orlando Magic. Drummond announced his decision with a post on his Instagram account earlier in the day, writing ''Back to work'' underneath an illustration of himself in a Lakers uniform.

  • Todd Frazier opts out of Pirates deal

    Todd Frazier is a free agent searching for a new team after he decided to opt out of his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Frazier joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal and had a choice to opt out of the contract if he did not expect to make the big-league roster. The 35-year-old plans to continue his career rather than retire, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported.

  • UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet

    Stipe Miocic was the baddest man on the planet heading into Saturday night's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. Now that the UFC 260 results are in, there is a new baddest man on the planet. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou lands brutal KO Francis Ngannou showed massive improvement in his skill and his approach in taking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. It was evident from the opening bell that Ngannou wasn't going to let himself lose by running out of gas. Ngannou, fighting more patiently than ever, landed a huge punch in the first couple minutes of the fight, but Miocic ate it. Miocic then went for a takedown, but Ngannou stuffed it and pummeled Miocic with some heavy punches before they returned to the center of the Octagon. Ngannou cracked Miocic with a kick to the head. Having landed several big shots early, but not putting Miocic away, Ngannou fought smartly for the remainder of the round, measuring his effort and not jettisoning all of his fuel in the early moments of the fight. Miocic appeared off kilter, being cautious to avoid Ngannou's power. Ngannou's patience in the first round paid off in the second. He again started with a measured approach, but quickly caught Miocic with a stiff left cross that sent him reeling. Ngannou chased him, unloading with numerous punches, but didn't burn himself out. Miocic tried to fire back, but Ngannou caught him with a short left hook that sent Miocic falling backwards over folded legs. And just like, Francis Ngannou, who literally fought his way through the wilds to make it from his home country of Cameroon to Europe, is the new UFC heavyweight champion of the world. "It feels so amazing. I'm working to the greatness," Ngannou said in recounting coming from a background of challenges, of people doubting him, and a promise he made to himself to become something great. "There is a huge feeling of satisfaction." UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou knocks out Stipe Miocic to become heavyweight champion UFC 260 results: Vicente Luque upsets Tyron Woodley, calls out Nate Diaz Coming off of successive losses to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley needed a win against Vicente Luque at UFC 260. He didn't get it. Woodley started fast, rushing across the cage, but Luque defended well. Woodley then switched to his old approach of ripping right hands, trying to rip Luque's head off. He connected, staggering Luque, and kept after him. But just when it seemed that Woodley might score the huge knockout that he'd been looking for, Luque cracked him with a right hand, sending Woodley to the canvas. Returning to his feet, Woodley tried to throw bombs, but his legs were made of rubber. Luque kept after him, connecting with numerous shots, sending Woodley down again. This time Luque shifted gears and went for a submission, eventually forcing Woodley to tap out to a D'arce choke. It was a huge win for Luque, who not only defeated a former UFC welterweight champion, but also propelled himself into the upper echelon of the division. "He took a little of my balance away with the overhand right, but man, I have a hard chin," said Luque before zeroing in on his next opponent. "I want to take this time to call out Nate Diaz. I called him out in the past and he didn't respond. I think Nate is the perfect fight, let's go." UFC 260 results: Vicente Luque cracks Tyron Woodley and submits him UFC 260 results: Sean O’Malley finishes with a sugar-sweet knockout "Suger" Sean O'Malley got some of his sweetness back with an important victory over Thomas Almeida on Saturday night. Coming off of the first loss of his career, O'Malley wanted to get back on track and erase memories of his loss to Marlon "Chito" Vera. O'Malley started catching fire in the first couple minutes of the fight, landing a spinning back kick to the midsection and following with a straight punch to the chin. A short time later, O'Malley kicked Almeida and dropped him to the canvas with a right hand. He started to walk off, but the referee didn't stop the fight. Almeida got up. O'Malley caught him with another kick, but the Brazilian marched through it. He fought back, eating another head kick toward the end of the round, but his chin held. O'Malley lit him up with punches as round two go underway. Almeida had a difficult time bridging O'Malley's range, but found some success with low kicks. All the while, O'Malley continued to attack with front kicks to the body and stinging jabs. O'Malley opened the final frame with a brutal low kick that nearly took Almeida's legs out from under him, but he almost made the same mistake in the final round as he did in the first. As the round wore on, O'Malley landed a short left hand that sent Almeida to the canvas. O'Malley started to walk off again, but Almeida rolled to his back, the referee again maintaining his distance. This time, O'Malley quickly realized the fight wasn't being stopped, stepped over Almeida, and dropped a bomb of a right hand to close the fight with a knockout. "That dude is legit. He's a tough dude," O'Malley said when questioned about missing out on the finish in the first round. "I only get 15 minutes to perform, maybe a couple times a year. When I get in there, I gotta do something sweet." UFC 260 results: Sean O'Malley knocks out Thomas Almeida UFC 260 results: Miranda Maverick outworks Gillian Robertson Miranda Maverick scored her fifth consecutive victory, her second in the Octagon, by routing Gillian Robertson. The fight started slowly, but Maverick began to hit her stride, scoring a huge takedown toward the end of the first round. Maverick seemed to continue the momentum as the second frame got underway, but Robertson took the fight to the canvas, dominating on the ground for the majority of the round. Maverick escaped to her feet in the final minute of the frame and landed several heavy shots trying to nullify Robertson's ground work. In the final round, Maverick stormed Robertson, dominating on the feet and taking her to the canvas. Maverick ground and pounded Robertson while on the canvas, never allowing her a chance to mount any offense as the fight went to the final horn. When the scorecards were read, Maverick took a unanimous decision with two of the three judges awarding her all three rounds. One judge scored the bout in her favor 29-28. UFC 260 results: Miranda Maverick dominates Gillian Robertson UFC 260 results: Jamie Mullarkey drops Khama Worthy The UFC 260 pay-per-view opened with a bang thanks to Australia's Jamie Mullarkey. Just as the bout was getting underway, Mullarkey stepped in and feinted with a right hand. Worthy bit on the fake and Mullarkey cracked him with a left hook that sent him face first onto the canvas. Mullarkey immediately dropped down to land a few more blows, but the referee was already waving it off as a knockout at the 46-second mark of the first round. UFC 260 results: Jamie Mullarkey defeats Khama Worthy RELATED > UFC 260 Live Results: Miocic vs. Ngannou UFC 260 Live Results UFC 260 Main Card Heavyweight Bout: Francis Ngannou def Stipe Miocic by KO (punch) at 0:52, R2Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque def Tyron Woodley by submission (D'arce choke) 3:56, R1Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley def Thomas Almeida by KO (punch) at 3:52, R3Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick def Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey def Khama Worthy by KO (punches) 0:46, R1 UFC 260 Prelims Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield def Fabio Cherant by submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:11, R1Welterweight Bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov def Jared Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Light Heavyweight Bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk def Modestas Bukauskas by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Featherweight Bout: Omar Morales def Shane Young by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) UFC 260 Early Prelim Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault def Abu Azaitar by TKO (punches) at 4:56, R3 > Check out MMAWeekly.com's full UFC 260 video coverage on YouTube!

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The Lakers' star players and members of the front office "have been recruiting Drummond hard," per the report.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou folds Stipe Miocic unconscious to win heavyweight title

    At UFC 260, Francis Ngannou exacted his revenge when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the pay-per-view main event to become champion.

  • Canadiens sign former top pick Cole Caufield

    Forward Cole Caufield, the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The deal will pay Caufield $700,000 at the NHL level this season and $832,500 at the NHL level through 2022-23. Caufield, who just finished a stellar sophomore season at Wisconsin, will report to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

  • No. 11 UCLA pulls away to upset No. 2 Alabama in OT and advance to Elite Eight

    UCLA had to fend off multiple Alabama comebacks that included a three with 0.4 seconds left to force OT.

  • UFC 261 sells out in minutes, tickets warn of 'death' and 'permanent damage' from COVID-19

    Dana White set an arena record on Friday for next month's UFC 261 in Jacksonville, but had to issue a severe health warning in the fine print on the tickets.

  • Why Houston potentially has the easiest ever path to a Final Four

    The Cougars have nothing to apologize for if they make the Final Four, but their path would be historic if they beat Oregon State on Monday.

  • Longest hockey game in NCAA Tournament history sends Minnesota Duluth to Frozen Four after 5OTs

    "Thank God it ended," is what winning coach Scott Sandelin said after the 6 hour and 12 minute game was over.

  • UFC 260 bonuses: The new champ is among the $50,000 winners

    The UFC handed out four $50,000 post-fight bonus awards at UFC 260 – including one to a new champion.

  • Trevor Lawrence will not attend NFL draft, to watch from Clemson with family instead

    Though the NFL draft is set to take place in Cleveland, presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence won't be in attendance.