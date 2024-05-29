McClure fills many roles for Champaign Central baseball

May 29—CHAMPAIGN — Three weeks ago, with a chill in the air and gray clouds overhead at Spalding Park during a Champaign Central baseball practice, John Staab took stock of his Maroons.

"It's been a very tough year," Staab said at the time. "I put a lot of it on myself. I just haven't found a way to get these guys consistently playing at the caliber they need to play at. We just have not played consistent baseball. Hopefully, we can figure it out the last part of the season and make a run."

Consider it figured out. And a postseason run Central has become used to this decade. Like winning the program's fourth straight Class 3A regional championship this past Saturday when the fourth-seeded Maroons defeated top-seeded Lincoln 2-1 on the Railsplitters' home field.

A vital part of making sure the Maroons (24-13) carry a nine-game win streak into their sectional semifinal game against Jacksonville (21-13) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rochester? Luke McClure.

The junior is a Division I recruit who spearheads the top of the Maroons' batting order with his left-handed swing who drove in the winning run on Saturday against Lincoln. And he's proven capable on the mound, too, when he's not out in center fielder with Central relying on his left arm for two quality innings of relief and picking up the victory against the Railsplitters.

"Luke's been great. He's our catalyst," Staab said. "We kind of go with him. If he's going good, that kind of trickles down."

A staple of Staab's successful teams at Central through the 22 seasons he's led the program is a balanced lineup not reliant on power, but getting guys on base and then producing line-drive hits when needed.

McClure boasts a .409 batting average with one home run, 22 RBI, 43 runs scored and a team-high 36 stolen bases, having only been caught stealing twice. With seniors like Chris Timmons (.500 average, 34 RBI, 1.259 on-base plus slugging percentage, 30 stolen bases), T.J. Pipkins (.379 average, three home runs, 38 RBI) and Charlie Hobbs (.381 average, 36 RBI) hitting behind McClure, if McClure can get on base, chances are good outcomes are bound to happen.

"I think we're catching fire," McClure said. "The big thing for us is we play better with energy. With the postseason, we have more energy. We've lost games this season, but we've done stuff right that we can take away with it."

On the mound, McClure carries a 3-0 record with one save and a 3.50 earned run average in 20 innings. Limited duty, but he proved Saturday he can get outs in key situations when called upon.

The fact McClure already knows he'll play Division I baseball adds to his confidence. Plus he comes from a household well-versed in college athletics. Older brother Tyler is a walk-on wide receiver on the Illinois football team after excelling in baseball at Centennial, older sister Anna is on the Ohio State volleyball team after starting on a state championship volleyball team at St. Thomas More, mom Kelly played volleyball at Illinois and then coached STM volleyball to a Class 1A state title in 2021 and dad Brian played baseball at Illinois before embarking upon a minor-league career.

"If you look at it from an outside perspective, you might think there is pressure, but whether I didn't play baseball or I was the best in the country, my family will still love me," Luke McClure said. "I think it gave me good pressure because I get to go perform. As a kid, I used to be known as Tyler's little brother, but I liked that because I got to come out of nowhere. Our whole family is competitive. I got that competitiveness from them, and it's helped me."

McClure committed to Wright State last November and plans to sign with the program this upcoming November. The Raiders finished 32-24 this past season and have made 10 NCAA tournament appearances, most recently in 2023.

"They were at one of my tournaments in the fall," McClure said. "I played pretty well, actually. I showed some tools, and they followed up. They came to another game, and I played well again. I went to a showcase, and they offered me there. After a visit, there was nowhere else I'd rather be. Even though it was my only offer, I knew it was one of the best offers I could have gotten."

McClure realizes he might face better effort from opposing pitchers on the mound trying to strike out a Division I recruit. Or get him to hit into a weak out.

But when McClure is playing calm and confident, like he has for most of May, watch out. And watch out for what the Maroons could potentially do in the next week, three wins away from the program's first state tournament appearance since 2017.

"I know that people are coming for me," McClure said. "I think it lets me play better because I don't let the moments get to me. It's the same game I've been playing since I was 4 years old. I just slow down, and it frees my mind."