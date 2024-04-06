McClung earns 2023-24 G-League MVP honors

(WJHL) – Gate City native Mac McClung’s trophy case will soon have a new addition after a standout season with the Osceola Magic in 2023-24.

McClung earned NBA G-League KIA Most Valuable Player on Friday, according to a league release. The former Blue Devil led the league with 25.7 points per game, adding 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest.

He helped the Magic to a 22-12 regular season record, which earned the squad the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The accolade comes on top of his NBA Slam Dunk Contest championship back in February – his second victory in a row.

The Magic open a playoff series against the Long Island Nets on Friday night at 7 p.m.

