McCloskey one of four doubts for Ulster's URC quarter

Ulster and Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey is a doubt for his province's United Rugby Championship quarter-final with Leinster on Saturday.

The 31-year-old had been named to start last weekend against Munster but was pulled from the team on the morning of a game Ulster lost 29-24 thanks to a groin complaint.

Full-back Ethan McIlroy was also a late scratch from that contest with a back issue, while locks Alan O'Connor and Kieran Treadwell had to be replaced in the first half.

That trio join McCloskey in being considered doubtful for the trip to the Aviva Stadium in the last eight.

Leinster have said Irish international centre Garry Ringrose will be available having not played since the Six Nations, although they are monitoring the fitness of back-row Jack Conan.

It will be the third time that Ulster and Leinster meet during this campaign, with Ulster winning home and away contests in the URC's regular season.