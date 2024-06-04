Advertisement

McClements named in Ireland Paralympic swim squad

Tokyo Paralympian, Commonwealth and European medallist Barry McClements has been selected for the Ireland swimming squad for the Games in Paris.

The 22-year-old from Newtownards recovered from a fractured leg in September 2023 to win a European bronze medal in the S9 100m butterfly.

Lisburn's Deaten Registe and 16-year-old Dearbhaile Brady from Derry will both make their Paralympic debuts while Ellen Keane, a gold medallist in Tokyo, will compete in her fifth and final Games.

Dubliner Keane first competed for Ireland at the Beijing Paralympics as a 13-year-old and went onto win a bronze medal in Rio in 2016.

Two-time Paralympian Nicole Turner, who won a silver medal in the S6 50m butterfly three years ago, and double world champion Roisin Ni Riain complete the six-strong squad heading to the French capital in August.

Team Ireland Paralympic swimming squad (classifications in brackets):

Deaten Registe (S14), Dearbhaile Brady (S6), Ellen Keane (S8/9), Róisín Ní Riain (S13), Nicole Turner (S6), Barry McClements (S9)