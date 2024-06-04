McClements named in Ireland Paralympic swim squad

Tokyo Paralympian, Commonwealth and European medallist Barry McClements has been selected for the Ireland swimming squad for the Games in Paris.

The 22-year-old from Newtownards recovered from a fractured leg in September 2023 to win a European bronze medal in the S9 100m butterfly.

Lisburn's Deaten Registe and 16-year-old Dearbhaile Brady from Derry will both make their Paralympic debuts while Ellen Keane, a gold medallist in Tokyo, will compete in her fifth and final Games.

Dubliner Keane first competed for Ireland at the Beijing Paralympics as a 13-year-old and went onto win a bronze medal in Rio in 2016.

Two-time Paralympian Nicole Turner, who won a silver medal in the S6 50m butterfly three years ago, and double world champion Roisin Ni Riain complete the six-strong squad heading to the French capital in August.

Team Ireland Paralympic swimming squad (classifications in brackets):

Deaten Registe (S14), Dearbhaile Brady (S6), Ellen Keane (S8/9), Róisín Ní Riain (S13), Nicole Turner (S6), Barry McClements (S9)