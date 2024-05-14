McClean named Ulster Footballer of the Year

Linfield midfielder Kyle McClean has been named as Ulster Footballer of the Year.

The 25-year old won the award ahead of Cliftonville's Rory Hale and Larne's Aaron Donnelly, who were also nominated.

He also won the Northern Ireland Football Awards Player of the Year as he netted 14 goals as the Blues finished second in the Irish Premiership table and won the League Cup.

Cliftonville captain Marissa Callaghan won Women's Player of the Year after she scored 20 goals at the Reds won the League Cup and County Antrim Cup.

Loughgall's Benji Magee was chosen as Young Player of the Year after scoring 16 league goals for the promoted side, whilst Portadown captain Gary Thompson was crowned Championship Player of the Year.

Bartek Kuszkowski was awarded Disability Player of the Year after his stellar contributions for the Northern Ireland powerchair football team.

Departing Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter received the Dr Malcom Brodie Lifetime Achievement award as he brought the curtain down on a glistening 19-year career with the north Belfast side.