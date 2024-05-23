McCausland reflects on 'amazing' breakthrough season

Ross McCausland says he never anticipated the amount of game time he's had at Rangers this season.

The 21-year-old has made 37 first-team appearances during a breakout season, scoring three goals and contributing a further five assists.

"It's been mental in terms of the games I've played in and the minutes I've got," the winger told RangersTV.

"I've played in big games as well so it's something I'll look back on at the end of the season and enjoy.

"Any time I walk out onto the pitch with a Rangers kit on it's a proud moment for me. To go on from that St Mirren game and play as many games as I have, it's amazing."