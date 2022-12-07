McCarthy: 'Very positive and productive visit' for OBJ and Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says it was "very positive and productive visit" for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Cowboys.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t quite 100 percent, but he doesn’t sound concerned about his status for this Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday that he has a bruised foot after hurting it late in last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Mahomes was sacked by Bengals edge rusher Joseph Ossai on [more]
When Von Miller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving, his initial diagnosis was that his ACL was intact and he would be able to return at some point in the 2022 season. Miller even said that he was targeting the Week 14 matchup against the Jets to get back on the field. But then the [more]
The Dallas Cowboys receiver spoke to Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon about the potential of the All-Pro wideout joining the NFC contenders.
10 stats to know ahead of the Eagles' matchup against NFC East rival Giants including Jalen Hurts doing something no NFL QB has done in their first 31 starts
The Eagles will be without a veteran defensive end for at least the next four games. By Dave Zangaro
On Tuesday’s PFT Live, we talked about some of the blatant holding in which Buccaneers tackle Donovan Smith engaged during the final drives of Monday night’s win over the Saints. On Wednesday’s PFT Live, we looked at every play from those drives during which he held. It’s amazing that he was flagged for holding only [more]
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
‘Coach Prime’ isn’t done recruiting Derby running back Dylan Edwards.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
Under the timetable that was leaked to the media on Tuesday, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be able to return for the divisional round of the playoffs, at the earliest. So when that time comes, what will the 49ers do? The question isn’t relevant for now, obviously. They have five regular-season games to play without Garoppolo, [more]
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responds to speculation linking the Birds and Odell Beckham Jr. By Dave Zangaro
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.