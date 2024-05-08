McCarthy’s timeline to take over at QB; Gobert changes the narrative

Introduction: Host Michael Rand revisits the arc of Rudy Gobert's career. He won three Defensive Player of the Year awards in Utah, then didn't even get a vote for the all-defense team last year in his first season with Minnesota. Now he's won DPOY for the fourth time, along with completely changing the defensive culture with the red-hot Wolves. Plus Jamal Murray gets hit with a $100,000 fine.

7:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand to revisit the NFL draft and how it went from both the Vikings' perspective and that of new Falcons QB Kirk Cousins. Goessling has insights into the timeline for rookie QB J.J. McCarthy as well as thoughts on what edge rusher Dallas Turner will bring to the mix.

33:00: A boring night in the lottery for the Wild, and the WNBA gets a big travel boost.

