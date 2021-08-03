McCarthy says Cowboys have ‘taken a step back’ from their accelerated Prescott return plan

The initial report from Oxnard when Dak Prescott left training camp practice last week was that a shoulder strain was going to keep him out of practice for a couple weeks, out of sheer precaution not to aggravate things. Yet, the following day, Prescott was out participating in practice in full pads. He wasn’t throwing, but he was going through team drills, handing the ball off to teammates and going through the motions, just not the passing motion. The Cowboys coaching staff voiced thoughts he would be back throwing in just a few days.

Now comes word Dallas has reverted to the original timeline it seems, that Prescott won’t resume throwing this week. From Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:

Last Thursday, Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott would resume throwing in a “few days,” but this change in public narrative is no surprise. After today, aside from this Saturday’s joint practice vs. Rams, Cowboys don’t practice again until Aug. 10. Why have Prescott throw today? https://t.co/V9Jt22mg2a — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2021

The Cowboys are scheduled to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame exhibition contest on Thursday. Garrett Gilbert, who started against the Steelers and almost ended their undefeated campaign in Week 9 last season, will likely get the lion’s share of first-team work in the preseason opener.

Dallas also has second-year player Ben DiNucci and veteran backup Cooper Rush on the depth chart at the position.

