McCarthy reveals one Cowboys defender who 'looked great' on Day 1 of camp
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addresses the media at training camp practice. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addresses the media at training camp practice. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Buccaneers placed safety Jordan Whitehead on the COVID-19 reserve list. Whitehead did not attend the White House ceremony Tuesday and wasn’t at the ring event Thursday night, according to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. Whitehead underwent shoulder surgery after Super Bowl LV. He had 74 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a [more]
The New England Patriots will reportedly have only one offensive line coach in 2021.
Nine teams are close to being fully vaccinated, but there are a few trailing behind.
Panthers' light start to 2021 schedule just got easier with news of Michael Thomas injury.
The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Jimmy Johnson as their head coach before he and owner Jerry Jones had a bitter divorce. Today, Jones got emotional and seemed to blame himself for the split. Asked about Johnson, Jones raved about the job he did in Dallas. “He’s a great coach and I’m proud to [more]
This would be great for basketball, terrible for football.
Shailene appears to be hitting back at claims that she's to blame for his decision.
Yahoo Sports Senior College Football Reporter Pete Thamel explains Texas and Oklahoma’s plans to exit the Big 12 and join the SEC in the coming days. The move will have ripple effects felt throughout the college athletics landscape, and the conference TV deals will be something to watch going forward.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their rings for their Super Bowl 55 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.
The Maryland Terrapins just trolled the heck out of the Texas Longhorns.
For years, Tom Brady has said that his favorite Super Bowl ring is the next ring. He’s gotten his next ring. And it’s a monster. “They’re not so much rings, they’re more like trophies that you wear on your finger,” Brady said in a video posted by the Buccaneers. “This is by far the most [more]
With conference realignment talk swirling, Nebraska and the Big Ten are keep close eyes on what happens next.
With talks of Oklahoma and Texas exploring membership with the SEC, it got us thinking Big Ten expansion with a big IF. Here are ten teams that make sense.
Add Davante Adams to Aaron Rodgers when it comes to troubled times in Green Bay
Do you think this would be a good move by the Big Ten?
Here is what a hypothetical schedule would look like if Texas were to move to the SEC.
Could the Warriors be eyeing the talented big man?
Watch Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich weigh-in and faceoff ahead of their main event at BKFC 19.
Just days after the NBA Finals ended and the Bucks vanquished the Suns in six games, Devin Booker of Phoenix and Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton of Milwaukee have united on the same side, joining the U.S. men’s basketball squad at the Tokyo Olympics. Team USA opens tournament play Sunday against France. The gold medal […]
The Pelicans are reportedly desperate for Kyle Lowry this offseason with a fear of the Zion Williamson situation being a motivating factor.