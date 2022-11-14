McCarthy, Prescott react to Cowboys loss vs. Packers
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, quarterback Dak Prescott react to Cowboys loss vs. the Green Bay Packers from Week 10.
Check out all the top plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' big win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich
The good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' overtime win over the Cowboys in Week 10.
Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green spent most of his career as a focal point of offenses, so the last few weeks have been a major adjustment. Green did not play at all in Week Seven and he played just one offensive snap in Week Nine, but Green had his number called more often against the [more]
After the Saints lost to the Ravens in Week Nine, head coach Dennis Allen said that he game no thought to benching quarterback Andy Dalton during the game and he stuck with Dalton as their starter in Week 10. Dalton was 17-of-27 for 174 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday’s 20-10 loss to [more]
Along with PJ Walker, the Panthers will also be without Matt Ioannidis and Giovanni Ricci against the Ravens. Jeremy Chinn's status for Week 11, however, remains uncertain.
This in-arena shot certainly set the tone for what was going to be a crazy night at the Wells Fargo Center. By Brooke Destra
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Walker was injured in Thursday night's 25-15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons but coach Steve Wilks said Walker toughed it out and continued to play.
CLEVELAND (AP) Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during massage therapy sessions, reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment. To this point, Watson has been permitted only to attend meetings and work out at the team's facility.
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars on a hit that inexplicably drew no flag.
It sounds like Cooper Kupp will miss some time with an ankle injury but more tests are coming
Rudy Ford had only one interception in his career before Sunday. The Packers safety, starting for only the seventh time in six seasons, now has three. He intercepted Dak Prescott twice in the first half, with his 68 yards in return yardage setting up the Packers’ two touchdowns. Prescott, though, threw his second touchdown pass [more]
The NFL has stirred up a hornet’s nest regarding the question of field safety. It started last week, with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones trying to argue that artificial turf fields are every bit as safe as grass fields. The NFL, during a media conference call scheduled primarily to talk about the looming game in Germany, [more]
Rudy Ford has two interceptions in the first half of the Packers' game against the Dallas Cowboys, doubling his career total in one half of football. Twitter reacts.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]