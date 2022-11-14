McCarthy, Prescott react to Cowboys loss vs. Packers

The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during massage therapy sessions, reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment. To this point, Watson has been permitted only to attend meetings and work out at the team's facility.