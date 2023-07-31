McCarthy, Harrison named to Maxwell Award watch list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

More than 80 players were named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday by the Maxwell Football Club, and the Big Ten was represented by 11 of its top athletes.

A total of eight Big Ten schools were represented on the initial watch list released on Monday, including two from Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Five Big Ten quarterbacks made the cut, including three transfers. That group includes Cade McNamara at Iowa, who transferred to the Hawkeyes from Michigan. Hudson Card joined Purdue after two years at Texas, and Tanner Mordecai joined Wisconsin after two strong seasons at SMU.

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy and Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa were also named to the watch list.

Tagovailoa’s brother Tua won the award at Alabama in 2018.

Three running backs from the Big Ten were also included, with Michigan’s Blake Corum, Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton and Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen being recognized.

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka were among three Big Ten wide receivers who were recognized by the Maxwell Football Club, along with Illinois’ Isaiah Williams, who had 82 catches last season.

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the “best all-around” player in college football, and is named after Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, according to the group’s website.

Sportscasters, sportswriters, and NCAA head coaches are among those that vote for the award.

The last Big Ten player to win the Maxwell Award was Penn State running back Larry Johnson, who was honored in 2002.

Last year’s winner, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, is hoping to become just the third player in history to win the award twice, with Notre Dame’s Johnny Lattner and Florida’s Tm Tebow the only other two to do so.