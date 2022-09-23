McCarthy on Gallup: 'In his mind, I think Michael's ready (to play) right now'
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says wide receiver Michael Gallup thinks he is ready to play in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says wide receiver Michael Gallup thinks he is ready to play in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Auburn football backup quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo season-ending surgery, a source told the Montgomery Advertiser.
There are 15 Thursday Night Football games in 2022. Heres how to watch them on Amazon Prime Video this NFL season.
Jerry Jones won't back down from wanting to see what would happen if Cooper Rush would play well enough to push Dak Prescott
JPP will give the Ravens some much-needed pass-rush depth.
After nearly 24 hours of speculation on social media, the Boston Celtics announced that head coach Ime Udoka will serve a season-long suspension for “violations of team policies.” Aaron Judge is stuck at 60 home runs after being walked three times against the Red Sox on Thursday night in a Yankees extra innings win, Steelers rookie George Pickens submits himself as a ‘catch of the year’ candidate in Pittsburgh’s loss to the Browns on Thursday Night Football and Kyle Kuzma is getting the athlete bobblehead treatment in a surprising and unexpected way. Plus, it seems like the Red Sox want no part of Aaron Judge’s quest for history, but even if the Yankee slugger does log HR no. 61 against Boston, millions of fans might not see it.
Joe Flacco's volume and revenge tour offer fantasy juice in Week 3. See who else made Scott Pianowski's sleeper list.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
Nick Chubb, David Njoku and Amari Cooper each scored touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.
The Packers signed veteran wideout Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Thursday and their need for healthy bodies at the position was likely behind the more. Four of the receivers were out of practice on Thursday. The group included Allen Lazard, who went from limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday to sitting out [more]
Check out the latest injury report for Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers
Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper are among the biggest winners after the Browns win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Not the best recruiting news at all
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 3. Tom Brady and the Bucs will beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
On Thursday, Jones analogized Dak Prescott taking the QB job and never looking back in 2016 to Cooper Rush potentially doing the same this season. Unprompted by reporters. When he wasn't even scheduled to meet with media.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top tight ends, kickers and defenses. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)