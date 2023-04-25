McCarthy excited to see which second-, third-year Cowboys make ‘the jump’

By the end of the weekend, 259 young men will have seen a dream come true by being drafted into the NFL. Another couple hundred will have gotten the call to join a team as an undrafted free agent. For all of them, life is about to change dramatically.

But no one- not even this year’s wide-eyed rookie class- will see more growth over the next few months of minicamps, OTAs, preseason, and roster cuts, than another group. These are the guys whose teams are expecting them to make the much-ballyhooed jump, the transition that happens- or doesn’t- that separates the players who flame out of the league early from the ones for whom it clicks and cements their place on an NFL roster.

Everyone will be talking abut the Class of 2023, but it will actually be the Classes of 2022 and 2021 that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be watching most intently.

“I’ve always felt that the most improvement that I’ve felt, the teams that I’ve coached,” McCarthy said this week at the pre-draft press conference, “are the people that are already here working. It’s your second-, third-year players that will take that jump.”

For the Cowboys, it’s a group that has already had a huge impact and shown tons of promise and potential.

Second-year players

Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) celebrates catching a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Third-year players

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 11: Israel Mukuamu #24 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with fans after intercepting a pass to end the game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

It’s hard to imagine a player like Micah Parsons making any more of a jump in his third pro season. For most of the other names listed here, it takes tireless work, even after the gauntlet of the practice-play-rinse-repeat football season is over.

And McCarthy sees it every day at The Star, even in April.

“We’ve had tremendous attendance here, starting last week [with voluntary workouts],” the coach offered. “All the things we’re trying to be more efficient at, I definitely feel like we will have an opportunity to improve.”

Anymore in the NFL, there is no real offseason, and the grind never stops for the athletes looking to break out of the pack.

“[That’s] the thing that I’m so impressed with in today’s NFL football player,” McCarthy continued, “and, to me, this is the mecca for outsourcing for performance assets that all of our players engage in. The players today- I was just talking about our particular group- they don’t just lock in to just the strength and conditioning coaches here and/or the coaches. They all have a second outsourcing that they nicely they all do it together. Most of them do it together. The O-linemen go to the same places. Having that opportunity, I think, it really fits well for us. And I think the fact that the majority of our players live here year-round. I’m more in tune with the growth of seeing these guys. You’d be amazed to come in here on weekends and see how many guys are in the building getting extra. I have great confidence in our culture and how these guys work.”

There will be a new batch of Cowboys workers starting Monday. And by next spring, we’ll be looking to see which of them is ready to make the jump.

