McCarthy: Dak Prescott has one chance to play in Cowboys preseason

Dak Prescott has expressed his desire to take at least a few live snaps in the Cowboys’ third preseason game versus Houston on Saturday. But the team is taking a slow and methodical approach with their five-year veteran quarterback, not wanting to risk further damage to a muscle strain in his throwing shoulder.

This week of practice will be the key: if Prescott isn’t far enough along in his recovery to play in the Houston exhibition, he won’t get game action at all until the season opener September 9th against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy put it just that bluntly as he spoke to the media Monday.

“If he doesn’t play this week, I won’t play him in the fourth [preseason game],” McCarthy explained. “To me, the fourth [preseason] game is for the players that are competing for the final roster spots. That’s what I believe in.”

McCarthy said he felt Prescott was already in “midseason form” when he alerted the coaching staff to soreness in his right shoulder during the team’s first padded practice July 28th. And just like that, no more throwing for the two-time Pro Bowler who was on an early pace to shatter the single-season passing record last year.

Prescott began doing just some light throwing again last week.

“You have to build up his volume of throws again,” McCarthy said. “We really don’t want to put him in a position where we can re-injure it.”

While the 28-year-old passer may be champing at the bit to get back on the field in a live-fire situation, McCarthy is exercising extreme patience.

“We’ll see how the week goes, but there’s no urgency, from my perspective, to see Dak play [against] Houston. This is more about we just don’t want to create a setback possibility.”

Prescott has put a focus on mental reps, reading defenses from the sideline and going through progressions in his head to keep his mind sharp. But taking those first actual snaps- even in a meaningless preseason game- would be, for a player who hasn’t faced guys in different colored uniforms in 300-plus days, anything but meaningless.

Story continues

“I think we’d all like that,” McCarthy admitted. “It’s just not the priority.”

The priority, of course, is to have the face of the franchise at full strength and speed for when the games actually count. The Cowboys hope they don’t need Prescott to sling it 50 times per game- his average over the first four full games last season- but McCarthy knows if they push it too hard now, Prescott could be right back to no throws at all when it suddenly matters.

“We’re just trying to get his volume back to where it belongs.”

List

Cowboys News: Dak, Gallimore, McKeon injury updates; who are first cut candidates?

List

Moving parts all around, Biadasz ready to steady Cowboys' ship at center

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.