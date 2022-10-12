McCarthy: Cowboys ‘preparing for Cooper to start’ as Dak Prescott continues progress

The “quarterback controversy” in Dallas has become not whether Cooper Rush should keep the starting job over a fully healthy Dak Prescott, but when Prescott would actually be healthy enough to reclaim the starting role.

It’s just Wednesday- four full days before the Cowboys’ next game- but it’s looking increasingly clear that Prescott’s thumb won’t be ready to go in a game this week.

“We are preparing for Cooper to start against the Eagles” in Sunday’s Week 6 matchup, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

Prescott will work with the Cowboys’ rehab group, then go through the team’s usual “quarterback school,” and finally do some light throwing at the end of the day’s practice, a plan that the coach confirmed came out of Prescott’s evaluation with doctors on Monday afternoon.

Though McCarthy told reporters Wednesday morning that Prescott was not wearing a protective splint during the team’s most recent walkthrough, he said he still considers the veteran to be “in the medical rehab phase” and pointed out that Prescott has not yet been “fully activated.”

Mike McCarthy: “Dak Prescott will be in the rehab group, go through QB school and do some light throwing at the end of practice.” That will be the first time he has thrown to WRs since the thumb injury — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 12, 2022

While it’s a big step in the veteran’s recovery efforts after suffering a fracture of his throwing thumb on Sept. 11- it will be his first time throwing to wide receivers since that night- it ultimately translates to Prescott likely not suiting up for the club’s trip to Philadelphia to take on the undefeated Eagles on Sunday night.

Prescott’s injury was initially thought to require a four-to-six-week absence. Despite early rumors that he would be ready to return much sooner- shortly after his surgery- that original timeline seems to be proving true.

McCarthy claims that the team’s plans for Prescott are purely medically-driven and not swayed by the Cowboys’ surprising 4-1 record with Rush at the helm. Even if the team were winless, McCarthy argues, the decision would stand for this upcoming game based on where Prescott is in the rehab process.

“This is a 17-game season,” McCarthy explained. “That was my immediate response [to the Week 1 injury]. I know Dak didn’t want to hear it, but we’ve got to make sure that he’s right for the long haul, too.”

