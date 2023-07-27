McCarthy on Cowboys camp: 'We have a vision, and we're starting to see it come together'
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Dallas Cowboys camp: 'We have a vision, and we're starting to see it come together'.
Martin is one of the best guards in the NFL and wants to be paid like it. A league source suggested to Yahoo Sports that the Rams might hold the answer.
The Cowboys were good last season, but not good enough.
The Cowboys are stocked with talent, but with plenty of core players getting older and more expensive, the clock is ticking on a championship window.
Diggs signed a five-year extension worth up to $100 million, and he did it by performing at a level his new teammate can relate to.
Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones mentioned Ezekiel Elliott alongside Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith on Tuesday. But Elliott is gone, and RB1 Tony Pollard is on the franchise tag, reflecting new realities.
Martin reportedly feels he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market.”
It appears Pollard will be limited to playing the 2023 season under only the one-year tag.
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski say goodbye to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast as we know it with a recap of Yahoo’s own fantasy mock draft as well as news and notes from around the league.
While Richardson learns the ropes of an NFL offense, coaches are encouraging the highly touted rookie QB to use his creativity and athleticism.
Barkley signed a one-year deal with extra incentives to return to the Giants.
The Chargers running back isn't done talking about the issues facing his position.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. will fight for the undisputed welterweight title Saturday in Las Vegas in boxing's biggest fight in several years.
From 'F*** them picks' to lots of draft picks, Los Angeles will look a lot different this season.
Head coach Frank Reich preached patience with his rookie quarterback, but made clear that he is Carolina's starter from Day 1.
The training camp crowd gave Hamlin a warm welcome when he took the field for the first time.
"All is well in the Mafia household."
The Angels also acquired reliever Reynaldo López from the White Sox.
First-year holdouts are rare in the era of the NFL's rookie wage scale.