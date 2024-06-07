Will McCarthy and Adams stay with Saints?

[Getty Images]

On this week's episode of BBC Radio Solent's Saints and Sinners, Southern Daily Echo sports reporter George Rees-Julian discussed what Southampton supporters can expect from the summer transfer window.

"Southampton are still in talks with Alex McCarthy and Che Adams over new deals. Will that happen? I don't know.

"I actually asked Alex about his future and he told me he hadn't actually thought about it. I asked him about whether he wanted a new deal on the table and he hadn't thought about that either. So that may be an indication of where his head is at.

"There are a lot of things swirling around Che Adams and Wolves. He is supposedly in advanced talks with them, so that may be an indication of where he is heading.

"We also know that Southampton want to keep the loan players they had last season. They want to keep Ryan Fraser and, by all accounts, he wants to stay. There has already been some work done on that.

"It will be a difficult summer for Flynn Downes because he will probably want to stay at Southampton on one hand, but then he is a boyhood West Ham fan on the other. So it is going to be tough for him to decide where he wants to be."

Rees-Julian also revealed his favourite moment from covering Southampton's promotion-winning season, adding: "Wembley is probably too easy of an answer to pick out!

"I think there was something about that Birmingham game [in March], where they were in a bit of a tricky patch and it looked like the season was maybe going to fade away.

"We knew they would be in the play-offs, but you started to think about whether they really had the bottle any more.

"That game reignited the feeling that they could go up, even though they went on to have another tricky patch. I feel like that game was the turning point, in my head, in terms of feeling that they would have some success."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds