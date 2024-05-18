McCarron won’t play Sunday for Battlehawks

The left ankle injury Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron suffered in last weekend’s loss to Birmingham will keep him out of this Sunday’s game against the DC Defenders.

McCarron took a late hit from a Birmingham Stallions player last Saturday that caused the ankle injury. The veteran QB did finish that game. McCarron practiced this week along with the Battlehawks other two quarterbacks, but was deemed unavailable on Friday for their Sunday game at the Dome in St. Louis.

Look for either Brandon Silvers or Manny Wilkins to get the call at quarterback for St. Louis on Sunday. Kickoff is at 11 AM.

