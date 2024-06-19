McCann would 'unleash' McGinn & McTominay against Swiss

BBC Scotland gave supporters the opportunity to ask former winger Neil McCann his thoughts on how Clarke's side can reverse the mistakes they made against Germany

Here are some of his replies:

Andy: We clearly got our distances wrong on Friday night. Adams was isolated and you could drive a bus between the midfield and defence. Would you tweak the system or is it horses for courses?

"I wouldn't tweak the system. We were virtually a 5-4-1 out of possession but you're right, the biggest problem for me was the area around the centre-backs which Ilkay Gundogan kept on finding."

Jake: What are your thoughts on Grant Hanley? Is he up to international standards or could we see him struggle like Porteous on Friday if he starts?

"I would have started Grant Hanley. He's maybe not got enough minutes under his belt, which is why he didn't start, but I would start him."

Anon: Do you think we should change goalkeepers? Not saying it was Angus Gunn's fault but letting five goals in isn't good for confidence.

"It’s not good for confidence. I would probably put a big portion of blame on Angus for the first, third and fifth goals. That being said, there weren't many pass marks in the team.

"I think it would be unfair - we're already going to change one of the back five, there's an argument we may change the right side too, so I would keep the goalkeeper."

Neil: Scotland seemed to give Kroos and Rudiger all the time in the world to pick their passes. Surely we should have man-marked Kroos and pressed Rudiger quicker and more aggressively. Why do you think Steve Clarke abandoned his pressing game for Germany of all teams?

"You can't press and keep a high line. If you go and press aggressively and don't get it right, you get absolutely hammered. We always felt they were going to sit deep - it didn't work.

"The problem is Germany played with a back four, which almost became a back two, and when Kroos dropped in it meant their spare man was always in through the middle. I don't think we were ever equipped to go and press them like that."

Kev: Do you think one of those talented central midfielders that we have needs to step up and be a creative force? They are all good footballers but they are also all similar, they would all rather play those short 10-yard easy passes. We need them to start trying to play the defence-splitting pass and not fear giving away possession.

"I'm actually not sure that McTominay, McGinn or McGregor are that type of player. I would play McTominay and McGinn ahead of Gilmour and McGregor in almost a box formation and just unleash them, let them run beyond, that's their strength."