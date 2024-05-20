McCann to fight Brasil at UFC 304 in Manchester

McCann's last three UFC wins have come via stoppage [Getty Images]

Molly McCann will face Bruna Brasil in a strawweight bout at UFC 304 in Manchester on 27 July.

Liverpool's McCann, 34, dropped down from flyweight in February, beating Diana Belbita to halt a two-fight losing streak.

Brazil's Brasil, 30, lost to Loma Lookboonmee three months ago and has won one of her three fights in the UFC.

The event at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena is headlined by Birmingham's Leon Edwards, who will defend his welterweight title against American Belal Muhammad.

Manchester's interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall puts his belt on the line against American Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event.

McCann, who has won seven of her 12 UFC bouts since debuting in the promotion in 2018, joins fellow Liverpudlian Paddy Pimblett on a card for the first time in two years.

Pimblett is taking on American Bobby Green in a lightweight contest.

Other bouts confirmed include Manchester's Muhammad Mokaev facing Portugal's Manel Kape at flyweight, and Ipswich's Arnold Allen taking on Georgian featherweight Giga Chikadze.