McCann eases injury concerns over Doncaster duo

Harrison Biggins was taken off shortly after scoring Doncaster's second goal [Getty Images]

Doncaster manager Grant McCann has played down fears two key players could miss Friday's League Two play-off semi-final second leg against Crewe Alexandra.

Rovers set themselves up for a trip to Wembley in the final with a 2-0 win over Crewe at Gresty Road on Monday.

The victory was tainted, however, by the sight of Harrison Biggins and Matt Craig both being substituted amid injury concerns.

Biggins was taken off straight after scoring the second goal and was spotted applying ice to his thigh, prompting fears he may have exacerbated an existing hamstring issue.

Craig, meanwhile, limped off six minutes before the end of normal time, but McCann said neither problem was serious and was confident both players would be available for Friday's return leg at the Eco-Power Stadium.

"Biggo was always going to be protected, it was just a case of trying to get him to 60 minutes," he told BBC Radio Sheffield. "Once he scored it was the perfect timing to make that change.

”Matty’s just a kick to the foot. They’ll both be fine.”