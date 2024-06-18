McCann backs Shankland and Gilmour to start against Switzerland

BBC Scotland gave supporters the opportunity to ask former winger Neil McCann his thoughts on how Clarke's side should shape up against Switzerland on Wednesday in Cologne.

Here are some of his replies:

Fraser: Would you consider Kenny McLean at centre-back given he has been playing there for Norwich? He appears far better on the ball than the others we have there.

"No, straight no. The three centre-backs I would go with are Jack Hendry on the right, Grant Hanley in the middle and Kieran Tierney on the left."

Brian: For the Switzerland game, do you think Gilmour and Shankland will play? I think they should - we need creative and tenacious players like Gilmour and an out-and-out goalscorer like Shankland to be there, to give us a chance of the win.

"I would play both. I understand Gilmour missing out against Germany in favour of Christie. I actually chose that myself, but I think we missed his bravery to get on the ball.

"His willingness and composure to stay on the ball under pressure is something we'll need to allow John McGinn and Scott McTominay to get in contact with Shankland. I feel a bit for Che Adams because of how tough the Germany game was, no support and no service, but I would start with Shankland up top."

Scott: Do you think Friday night's performance (or lack of) reminded us of the dark days of Bertie Vogts and was nowhere near a representation of just how far we have advanced? How does the manager pick the players up after that and would dropping John McGinn be a good idea?

"No, nowhere near the dark days. The performance was very poor, individually and collectively. Although the run of results that we've been on is very poor, I still believe we can recapture the form which saw us storm the group and qualify.

"The problem is we're missing two big players in Lyndon Dykes and Aaron Hickey and I don't think we're a nation that can afford to miss two important players and it not have an impact. Dropping John McGinn is not a move I would entertain at the moment."

Anon: Is it not time to be bold and start Tommy Conway up front? He looked a breath of fresh air when he came on against Finland. He's quick and with his strength could play the Dykes role well.

"He's not as physical as Dykes - no-one we have can play that Dykes role as well. Conway has done well for his club this season, but I don't think he’s ready for a starting position."