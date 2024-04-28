McCallan Castles signs with Eagles

The 2024 NFL draft was held Thursday-Saturday around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

Former Tennessee tight end McCallan Castles was not selected during the seven-round draft. He signed as an undrafted free agent with Philadelphia.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound tight end appeared in 13 games during his only season with the Vols during the 2023 season. He totaled 22 receptions for 283 yards and five touchdowns.

Castles transferred to Tennessee from UC Davis ahead of the 2023 campaign.

He played at UC Davis from 2021-22, starting 28 games, and recorded 68 receptions, 928 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

Castles also played at California from 2018-19 before transferring to UC Davis, recording one reception for 15 yards.

