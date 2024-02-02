McCallan Castles by the numbers in 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl took place Thursday at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, the indoor practice complex for the Dallas Cowboys.

West defeated East, 26-11.

Former Tennessee tight end McCallan Castles played for team East. He was targeted one time and did not record any statistics.

Castles appeared in 13 games for the Vols in 2023. He recorded 22 receptions for 283 yards and five touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound tight end transferred to Tennessee on Dec. 7, 2022 from UC Davis.

He played at UC Davis from 2021-22, starting 28 games, and recorded 68 receptions, 928 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

Castles played at California from 2018-19 before transferring to UC Davis, recording one reception for 15 yards.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire