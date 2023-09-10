McCaffrey's 65-yard TD run was complete 49ers team effort originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

PITTSBURGH — The 49ers scored multiple touchdowns in their 30-7 Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, but one in particular stood out the most.

On the opening drive of the second half, running back Christian McCaffrey found the end zone on a 65-yard carry, but it wasn’t without a lot of help from the other 10 players on the field.

Not only did the offensive line clear open space for McCaffrey, but wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had a vicious block on Steelers safety Damontae Kazee downfield. McCaffrey might have been able to make it into the end zone at that point, but it would have been a tough get.

Ensuring the score, receiver Ray-Ray McCloud ran all the way across the field, in step with Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson. The punt return specialist made sure Peterson did not interfere with McCaffrey’s path to the end zone.

“It was awesome blocking, those guys up front,” McCaffrey said after the game. “The whole run game, it’s an 11-man job. They make great blocks. I got a little spin in there got sprung and then, man, it was Aiyuk and Ray-Ray downfield.

“When you have receivers who block like that it’s a special feeling for a running back because you truly feel like your guys have your back and that’s an awesome feeling to have when you’re out there.”

Left tackle Trent Williams has a huge appreciation for what the wideouts accomplished on the touchdown run.

“The run game, it takes everybody,” Williams said. “You can see the way the receivers block, the block Aiyuk threw to spring Christian for the touchdown. Even watching Ray-Ray block at the 4-yard line. That was a 70-yard run basically. That just shows you the hustle for him to get down there and pick up the extra guy.

“Ultimately it got Christian in the end zone.”

The Steelers showed a spark of life at the end of the first half with a 12-play, 76-yard touchdown drive to avoid a shutout, but McCaffrey’s touchdown slammed the door on any hopes the Steelers had of launching a comeback.

“Just doing my part,” McCloud said. “I knew the play was coming back, I was on the back side of the and we are all about finishing. I knew it was possible he could come out the backside so had to keep blocking.

“Me and Pat P. were running together and I heard the crowd going, so I assumed McCaffrey was still running. I just stayed on my block and helped McCaffrey get to the end zone.”

McCaffrey finished the game with 22 carries for 152 rushing yards and one touchdown while catching three of his five targets for 17 receiving yards. Aiyuk didn’t just dominate at blocking, the wideout also had a stand-out game, catching all eight of his targets for 129 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

"It’s fun to be able to run behind people who are so committed to do it,” McCaffrey said. “When all 11 are committed to the run game, you have a fullback who is the best in the league, a tight end who is the best in the league at what he does, and all five o-linemen working their ass off all day.”

Next up, the 49ers face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.