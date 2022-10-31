McCaffrey reveals what he's 'most happy about' since joining 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey after Week 8 win against the Los Angeles Rams.
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline will follow Week 8 of the season. All 32 teams have until Tuesday, November 1 at 4 pm ET to make deals.
Christian McCaffrey wasted no time in showing the 49ers he was capable of throwing a touchdown pass.
Another dominant 49ers regular season win over the Rams. Thoughts from the Christian McCaffrey Show:
The first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season have come and gone. We move on to Week 9 and look at which teams are next on the NFL bye weeks schedule.
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.
