McCaffrey has no injury concerns after early exit in 49ers' win

SANTA CLARA — All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey took himself out of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game during a crucial time because he did not want to take any chances.

More than an hour after the 49ers’ victory over the Detroit Lions, McCaffrey said his right shoulder felt just fine.

Coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday opened a call with Bay Area reporters with an updated injury report, and McCaffrey was not included on the short list.

Tight end George Kittle (toe) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) are day to day, Shanahan said.

The 49ers will not practice Tuesday or Wednesday. Then, they will go through practices on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Kittle and Thomas are likely to be the only players not available for full participation. Both are expected to be fine for the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit Sunday night to defeat the Lions, 34-31, in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium and advance to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The 49ers led 27-24 with less than four minutes remaining when McCaffrey blasted around right end for a 25-yard gain to the Detroit 3-yard line.

Lions safety Kirby Joseph upended McCaffrey at the end of the play, and McCaffrey landed on his head and right shoulder. He got up and signaled to the sideline for a replacement.

Running back Elijah Mitchell entered the game and immediately scored on a powerful 3-yard run up the middle to extend the 49ers’ lead to 10 points with 3:02 remaining.

“My shoulder felt a little weird,” McCaffrey said, “and I didn’t want to not be able to grip the ball, especially at a crucial time like that.

“And Mitch is unbelievable. So he goes in there and gets a touchdown. I was happy and proud of him and our whole team. We scored. That’s all I cared about.”

Mitchell remained in the game after George Kittle recovered the Lions' onside kick with 55 seconds remaining. Mitchell carried three times to enable quarterback Brock Purdy to run out the final second of the game with a fourth-down kneel down.

The only other 49ers to experience physical issues on Sunday were cleared to return to the game.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw sustained a stinger in the second quarter while delivering a big third-down hit on Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. Greenlaw was back on the field for the next series and played every defensive snap in the game.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings was OK’d after being evaluated for a possible concussion.

