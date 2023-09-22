Advertisement

McCaffrey matches historic Jerry Rice streak with TD vs. Giants

Angelina Martin
·1 min read

McCaffrey matches historic Jerry Rice streak with TD vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA -- Christian McCaffrey entered Thursday's game against the New York Giants with a chance to make 49ers history at Levi's Stadium, and the star running back didn't take long to accomplish the feat.

With his 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, McCaffrey didn't just give San Francisco a two-score lead at the time -- he also tied a streak held by Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice since 1987 by scoring a touchdown in his 12th straight game.

McCaffrey's streak dates back to Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, when he caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Purdy, and includes the playoffs.

With his latest touchdown, McCaffrey also became the fifth player since 1990 to record a touchdown in 12 straight games, including the postseason: Emmitt Smith (14 games, 1995-96), Arian Foster (13 games, 2011-12), Emmitt Smith (13 games, 1994-95), LaDainian Tomlinson (12 games, 2004) and McCaffrey (12 games; Dec. 4, 2022 through present).

McCaffrey and the 49ers entered halftime against the Giants on Thursday with a 17-6 lead and look to improve to 3-0 on the season with a win in their home opener.