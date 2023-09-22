McCaffrey matches historic Jerry Rice streak with TD vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA -- Christian McCaffrey entered Thursday's game against the New York Giants with a chance to make 49ers history at Levi's Stadium, and the star running back didn't take long to accomplish the feat.

With his 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, McCaffrey didn't just give San Francisco a two-score lead at the time -- he also tied a streak held by Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice since 1987 by scoring a touchdown in his 12th straight game.

CMC punches it in and has now scored in 12 STRAIGHT GAMES 😱



McCaffrey's streak dates back to Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, when he caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Purdy, and includes the playoffs.

With his latest touchdown, McCaffrey also became the fifth player since 1990 to record a touchdown in 12 straight games, including the postseason: Emmitt Smith (14 games, 1995-96), Arian Foster (13 games, 2011-12), Emmitt Smith (13 games, 1994-95), LaDainian Tomlinson (12 games, 2004) and McCaffrey (12 games; Dec. 4, 2022 through present).

McCaffrey and the 49ers entered halftime against the Giants on Thursday with a 17-6 lead and look to improve to 3-0 on the season with a win in their home opener.