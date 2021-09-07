McCaffrey, Henry lead Week 1 RB projections









Thursday's kickoff is rapidly approaching! Whether you've drafted already or are planning to tonight or tomorrow, it's the perfect time to look ahead at Week 1 projections.

After looking at Week 1 QB projections in our first Season Tools preview, we're highlighting Week 1 RB projections today. Projections are a helpful way for managers to gauge the difficulty of a player's matchup on any given week, as well as offer context into whether or not to expect a boom or bust performance, and thus help you make educated start/sit decisions. Given the importance of the RB position on a weekly basis, we're confident our projections can help you make confident and informed lineup decisions every time you set your lineup.

Have a look below:

Week 1 RB Projections, Yahoo Standard Scoring

Christian McCaffrey (CAR) vs. NYJ

83 Proj. Rushing Yards | 47 Proj. Receiving Yards | 19.9 Proj. Fantasy Pts

Derrick Henry (TEN) vs. ARI

106 Proj. Rushing Yards | 14 Proj. Receiving Yards | 18.2 Proj. Fantasy Pts

Dalvin Cook (MIN) vs. CIN

86 Proj. Rushing Yards | 26 Proj. Receiving Yards | 17.0 Proj. Fantasy Pts

Nick Chubb (CLE) vs. KC

95 Proj. Rushing Yards | 16 Proj. Receiving Yards | 15.6 Proj. Fantasy Pts

Joe Mixon (CIN) vs. MIN

64 Proj. Rushing Yards | 34 Proj. Receiving Yards | 15.4 Proj. Fantasy Pts

Alvin Kamara (NO) vs. GB

55 Proj. Rushing Yards | 31 Proj. Receiving Yards | 14.7 Proj. Fantasy Pts

