McCaffrey explains why 49ers' symbiotic offense works so well originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' offense has been prolific through the first five weeks of the 2023 NFL season, with involvement from every skill player in the group.

Six different 49ers have caught touchdown passes and four different players have recorded rushing scores through San Francisco's first five games -- all wins. Christian McCaffrey, who leads the team with eight touchdowns, believes any contest could be a break out game for someone on the offense.

“You just never know.” McCaffrey said Thursday. “You just always have to be on your p’s and q’s. You don’t know what play will be the one to pop. You don’t know who it’s going to happen for.”

McCaffrey has racked up seven rushing touchdowns, while Brock Purdy has run it in twice for a score. Deebo Samuel and Jordan Mason each have recorded one rushing touchdown. George Kittle leads the team with three receiving touchdowns, and Brandon Aiyuk is right behind with two. McCaffrey, Samuel, Kyle Juszczyk and rookie Ronnie Bell have one receiving touchdown a piece.

Maybe the most important part of why the offense has scored at least 30 points in their past five matchups is the contribution that each player makes when the ball is not in their hands.

The entire 49ers offense needs to do their part to make a play work, and it’s not only evident when offensive linemen are out in front of the ball carrier clearing a path to the end zone. San Francisco wide receivers, running backs and tight ends all can be seen blocking defenders in order to help explosive plays develop.

“That’s why I think it’s so important to take pride in being able to block for your guys downfield, being able to sell out on fakes, things like that, because you know there’s a purpose to every play and any one can be the touchdown,” McCaffrey said.

It seems like any member of the 49ers' star-studded offense can be the playmaker whose number is called. In Week 1, Aiyuk caught all eight of his targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The following week, it was ground-game domination over the Los Angeles Rams led by McCaffrey, with over 100 yards rushing and a touchdown. Both Purdy and Samuel got into the end zone on the ground as well.

With Aiyuk sidelined by an injury in Week 3, it was Samuel’s show against the New York Giants with 129 yards receiving and a touchdown. McCaffrey dominated in the 49ers' clash with the Arizona Cardinals the following week, with 20 carries for 106 yards, three rushing touchdowns and an additional score receiving.

Week 5 was Kittle's time to shine, with the All-Pro tight end racking up three receiving scores against the Dallas Cowboys. With everyone doing their part, the 49ers' offense seems unstoppable. When asked if this 49ers group is the most symbiotic offense he has been a part of, McCaffrey answered succinctly.

“That’s a good word,” McCaffrey said. “Yeah, it is.”

