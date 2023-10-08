McCaffrey could tie Emmitt Smith's TD streak record in 49ers-Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' Week 5 clash against the Dallas Cowboys is expected to be a big game between the longtime rivals, but it could be a historic night for Christian McCaffrey.

After a strong start to the 2023 NFL season for the 49ers' All-Pro running back in his first full season with San Francisco, McCaffrey already is climbing leaderboards and breaking records along the way.

McCaffrey became the fourth player in the Super Bowl era with 100+ rushing yards (106) three rushing touchdowns, 70+ receiving yards (71) and a receiving touchdown in a single game in the 49ers' 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week.

With a touchdown against the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football," McCaffrey can tie ... Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith for most consecutive games, including playoffs, with a touchdown since 1990. Wouldn't that be something?

Only four players in NFL history have accomplished that feat, including Hall of Famers Lenny Moore, John Riggins, O.J. Simpson and Smith.

In San Francisco's Week 4 win against Arizona, McCaffrey broke Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice's franchise record for the most consecutive games with a touchdown at 13, which held strong for 36 seasons.

And it doesn't end there for McCaffrey.

The All-Pro running back leads the NFL with 600 scrimmage yards and ranks tied for first in scrimmage touchdowns (seven) through the first four weeks of the season. On Sunday, he can become the fourth player in league history with at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in each of his team's first five games of a season, joining Hall of Famers Jim Brown (1958), Simpson (1975) and Jamaal Charles (2013).

McCaffrey recorded his 12th career game with both a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown last week. If he has another game with both, he can surpass Moore and Brian Westbrook for the second-most such games in NFL history. Only Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (15 games) has more.

Phew. Did you get all that?

Since McCaffrey joined the 49ers in Week 7 of last season, the offense has exploded and posed a real threat against even the best defenses in the league.

That certainly will be the case Sunday when the 49ers and Cowboys face off under the bright lights of "Sunday Night Football."

