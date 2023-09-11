Running back Christian McCaffrey had a huge game as he began his first full season with the 49ers after arriving last year in a midseason trade from the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts, and broke the game open with a long touchdown run on the first drive of the second half.

McCaffrey carves up Steelers' defense for 151 yards, touchdown in Week 1 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area